COVID-19: India Cases Cross 31,332 – Mark; Death Toll 1,007

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and the death toll in the country touched grim milestones of 31,332 and 1,007 respectively. According to Health Ministry data, total cases have raised to 31,332 while the number of deaths has reached 1,007.

The last 24 hours have reported a new record of 73 deaths – the highest single-day spike in the country. Meanwhile, the cases jumped past 31,000 marks with 1,897 new cases in the last 24 hours. The last biggest single-day spike was reported on Tuesday with 1,543 fresh cases and 62 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country and has so far reported 9,318 confirmed cases and 400 deaths. Gujarat is second on the list with 3,744 confirmed cases and 181 deaths so far. Delhi stands third on the list with 3,314 cases reported to date. However, the national capital has not reported any fatality in the last three days and its death toll remains at 54.

PM Modi has also hinted that the lockdown may continue with tough restrictions in Red Zone areas which continue to report new cases of coronavirus. According to government sources, educational institutions and public transport are likely to remain shut after May 3. Meanwhile, some relaxations could be allowed in areas that have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 and 28 days – Orange and Green Zones respectively.

Meanwhile, hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the Health Ministry said there is not enough evidence as yet to back plasma therapy as its treatment. The Ministry also cautioned there could be life-threatening complications if proper guidelines are not followed in administering the plasma therapy, in which blood plasma is transfused from a recovered COVID-19 patient to a critically-ill person.

There has been a widespread hope that plasma therapy can be a possible treatment for COVID-19 after the Delhi government said it has seen encouraging results on some patients, while few other states including Rajasthan and Karnataka have also begun the trials.

The break-up of COVID-19 positive cases in Northeast India so far: