COVID-19 India: Check The State-Wise Confirmed Cases Here

Amid indications that the nation-wide lockdown could be extended beyond April 14, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 8,356, after 909 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, showing the latest figures from Union Health Ministry. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 273 while 715 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1761 cases, followed by Delhi (1069), Tamil Nadu (969), Rajasthan (700)and Telangana (504).

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a total of 1.79 lakh samples had been tested in India till Saturday.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh – 381

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 11

Arunachal Pradesh – 1

Assam -29

Bihar – 63

Chandigarh – 19

Chhattisgarh – 18

Delhi – 1069

Goa – 7

Gujarat – 432

Haryana – 177

Himachal Pradesh – 32

Jammu and Kashmir – 207

Jharkhand – 17

Karnataka – 214

Kerala – 364

Ladakh – 15

Madhya Pradesh – 532

Maharashtra – 1761

Manipur -2

Mizoram – 1

Odisha – 50

Puducherry – 7

Punjab – 151

Rajasthan – 700

Tamil Nadu – 969

Telangana – 504

Tripura – 2

Uttarakhand – 35

Uttar Pradesh – 452

West Bengal – 134

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said on Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases in the country could have increased to 8.2 lakh by April 15 had India not implemented a lockdown and other containment measures.

His remarks came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and said that there seems to be a consensus among states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases have reached 17.76 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University. With over 5 lakh cases, the US has been the worst affected country, followed by Spain (1.63 lakh), Italy (1.52 lakh), France (1.3 lakh) and Germany (1.25 lakh).

And the death toll across the world has risen to over 1 lakh. In the US, the toll has crossed 20,000, followed by Italy (19,468), Spain (16,606) and France (13,832).