COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 10,956 Cases in 24 Hrs

India on Friday recorded over 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in the past 24 hours after it crosses 9000 in the past two days pushing the country’s Covid-19 tally to 297,535. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus has also mounted by 396 casualties in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, India’s death toll now stands at 8,498. The total number of cases in the country — 297,535 — includes 141,842 active cases, and 147,195 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With the new number of infections recorded in the past 24 hours, India has surpassed the United Kingdom to claim the fourth spot in the list of countries with the most number of coronavirus cases in the world. India is now only behind the United States (2,022,488 Covid-19 cases), Brazil (802,828), and Russia (501,800).