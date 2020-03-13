Covid-19: India Reports 1st Death, Delhi Declared Virus an Epidemic

The Delhi government declared Coronavirus an epidemic after officials in Karnataka confirmed India’s first fatality due to the dreaded disease on Thursday. The first death in the country has opened a worrying new chapter in the pandemic’s spread where 74 people have been tested positive and tens of thousands more have been put under surveillance for possible exposure to the infected.

The confirmation came on a day when 14 more people tested positive for the infection across the country, and authorities at various levels announced unprecedented new curbs.

Delhi declared Covid-19 an epidemic and ordered all cinema halls, shopping malls, schools, and colleges shut amid the fear, Mumbai banned all public events, and at least four states said they were suspending regular classes in schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka government it said, “A 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away (on Tuesday) and was a suspected Covid-19 patient has been confirmed for Covid-19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out.”

The death was confirmed by the Union health secretary Preeti Sudan, who said the man also suffered from other conditions such as high blood pressure and asthma. “While he was asymptomatic on his return, he developed symptoms of fever and cough on March 6, 2020,” the ministry added in a statement.

On the other hand, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive of Covid-19, said his office yesterday.

She will remain in isolation following medical advice. In a statement issued by the office of the Prime Minister, it said that she is feeling well and is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

However, the Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days but will not be tested.

The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow.

The state governments have also launched helpline numbers for Covid-19 for any assistance.