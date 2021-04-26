COVID-19: India Reports 3.52 New Cases, 2,812 Deaths

India recorded 3.52 lakh new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 28,13,658.

Meanwhile, 2,812 deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported. The total case fatality stood at 1,95,123.

The cumulative cases now stands at 1,73,13,163.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 27,93,21,177 tests were conducted till yesterday (April 25). The new cases on Sunday were detected out of 14,02,367 tests.

Also, 14,19,11,223 got inoculated till date.