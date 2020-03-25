COVID-19: India’s Death Toll Rises to 11

A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with “uncontrolled diabetes”.

“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away… he had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” the health minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus.

India has been put under complete lockdown for 21 days starting today. All public transport have been banned while any kind of non-essential movement outside the house has also been prohibited.

Prime Minister Modi made the big announcement on Tuesday night and said that this is the only way India can fight coronavirus. Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in India has gone up to 11 with the death of a man in Tamil Nadu.

Worldwide, over 18,000 people have died so far and over 6,000 have died in Italy alone. Italy has now doubled the death toll in China, where the virus originated last year. The total number of cases have crossed 4,00,000 across the world.