The Meghalaya government has decided to seal the inter-state border in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, no positive case of the virus is reported from the state till date.

Meanwhile, Assam reported with 26 positive cases of COVID-19 while Manipur reported two cases, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh reported one positive case each.