COVID-19: Mizoram Reports 9 New Cases, Tally at 2,229

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mizoram on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,229, said an official.

Of the nine fresh cases, six were reported from Aizawl city area and one case each from Mamit, Kolasib and Hnahthial districts, the official said. All the six cases in Aizawl were locally transmitted cases and two of the patients were found to have contracted the virus through positive patients, he said.

The other three patients were outsiders, who came from Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, the official said. He said that Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally has shown a flattening curve recently.