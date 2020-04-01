COVID-19: Over 8 crores received in Assam Arogya Nidhi Fund

Amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in the State, the people of Assam have come forward to help the government of Assam to fight the pandemic.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that as many as 6,252 people as well as organisations have donated around Rs. 8 crores to the Assam Arogya Nidhi Fund so far. He further hoped that more donations will be collected in the coming days.

The Minister also said that Assam has received around 9000 Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) and there are 80,000 N95 masks and 8 lakh triple layer masks available in the State as of now.