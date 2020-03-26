COVID-19: Pakistan Cricketers To Donate Rs 5 Million To Govt Emergency Fund

Pakistan cricketers will be donating a collective amount of five million Pakistani rupees to the governments emergency fund in their fight against coronavirus.

In addition to the cricketers’ contribution, Pakistan Cricket Board staff up to the rank of senior managers will donate one day’s salary, while the general managers and above will donate two days’ salary.

In a media release, PCB further said that as an institution, it will match the contribution of its staff to the government fund. Close to 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Pakistan while eight lives have been lost.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB has always stood with the people of Pakistan in desperate times. This is one of the gravest, most challenging and unprecedented times which our local and federal governments and health workers are having to face with.”

“While we continue to pray for the wellbeing and success of our health workers so that normality returns to our society. We at the PCB are making a small contribution that will support the government in its endeavors against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the PCB, I once again urge the people of Pakistan to seriously take all precautionary measures as these have been designed for their and the safety of their loved ones. We are a resilient nation and I have no doubt we will defeat this pandemic together,” he added.