COVID-19: PM Modi holds video conference with Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of the country in the view of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday evening.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others attended the meeting.

On Thursday, Modi addressed the nation and appealed to citizens to follow “Janta curfew” on March 22 in view of the pandemic. He also requested senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks. According to the union health ministry, a total of 206 positive cases have been reported in the country so far.