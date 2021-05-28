COVID-19: Recovery rate Improves to 90.34% in India

India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th consecutive day. Over 2.59 Lakh patients recovered from Coronavirus disease within the last 24 hours.



The recovery rate further improved to 90.34 percent in the country.



So far, over two crore 48 lakh patients have already recovered from this infectious disease.



According to Union Health Ministry, the country is registering a significant decline in active caseload, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It said the country registered a decrease of over 76 thousand active cases in the last 24 hours.



At present, there are over 23 lakh active cases in the country.



More than one lakh 86 thousand new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.



A total of three thousand 660 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, 20 crore 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.



Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and 20 lakh 70 thousand tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity has declined to 9 percent. It has been less than 10 percent for four consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has further declined to 10.42 percent.



The active cases have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 percent.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,48,93,410, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.16 percent, the data stated.



India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

