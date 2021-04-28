COVID-19 Row: Schools in 5 Districts in Assam Closed for 15 days

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, the district administrations have declared schools as closed in the districts with more than 300 cases as per the direction of the education department.

The Jorhat district administration has also declared the schools as closed from April 28 to May 12 as the district reported more than 300 COVID cases.

The administration in the order also stated that the hostels and coaching centers will also remain closed till May 12.

On the other hand, the Sonitpur administration has issued an order saying that the schools till Class VIII will remain closed till May 8 for both government and private.

Meanwhile, Baksa, Barpeta and Morigaon district administrations have instructed to close the schools for 15 days as these districts also reported more than 300 cases per day.

In Barpeta, educational institutions from pre-primary to university level will remain closed including hostels and coaching centers.

However, online classes could continue during this period.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government has authorized the Deputy Commissioners’ and Chairman, DDMA to close down education institutions from pre-primary to University levels in districts where COVID cases exceed 300 in the last 10 days. The order also includes hostels to be closed with same criteria.

The notification issued by the education department said, “In partial modification and a continuation of the earlier orders issued, the Government in Secondary Education department hereby authorizes Deputy Commissioners of the Districts and Chairman of DDMA to close schools in the districts where cases will exceed 300.”

However, online mode of classes should continue, the notification said.