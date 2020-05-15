Covid-19 Scare: Allahabad Bank Machkhowa Branch Closed

All kinds of transactions, as well as administrative functions of Allahabad Bank, Machkhowa Branch, Guwahati, is prohibited with immediate effect.

The authority of the Branch will suspend all kinds of activities immediately and the officials of the branch will be home quarantined till their swab test reports are made available by the Health Department.

As it has been ascertained that some COVID-19 Positive patients have recently transacted money at Allahabad Bank, Machkhowa Branch, Guwahati, hence, in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus, all kinds of transactions, as well as administrative functions of the bank, is prohibited with immediate effect.

District Surveillance Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan District will collect samples from each of the Officials of the Allahabad Bank Branch immediately and also ascertain further contacts with the Officials of the Branch.

Any violation of this order will attract action under the provisions of “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020” “The Disaster Management Act-2005”, The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and other relevant laws of the nation.