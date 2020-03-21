COVID-19: Several Flights Cancelled

By Pratidin Bureau
Several airlines have cancelled the flight operations of Saturday amid the coronavirus outbreak. The flights from Dibrugarh, Delhi, Silchar, Chennai and Kolkata to Guwahati have been cancelled.

The flights- SG3319, SG 8152, SG 8169, AI 0780 and SG 0608 to come to Guwahati has been cancelled.

On the other hand, SpiceJet Airlines have cancelled eight flights to Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, several flights have also been cancelled from March 24 to March 30 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Spice Jet flights for Dibrugarh-Kolkata-Guwahati- SG 3745, SG 3748, SG 3319, SG 3737, SG 3746, SG 3320 have been cancelled.

Moreover, the airport authorities have cancelled the flights from Bhutan and Singapore coming to Guwahati.

These flights will remain cancelled till March 29.

The Druk Air airlines of Royal Bhutan Airways have also been cancelled.

