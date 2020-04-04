COVID-19: Spanish Garden turned into containment zone

The Spanish Garden apartment in Guwahati has been turned into a containment zone for the next 14 days. The decision was taken after a resident of the apartment was found COVID-19 positive on Friday.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the decision on Saturday. Addressing the media in Guwahati, he said, “Spanish Garden has become a containment zone from last night. No one will be allowed to enter its premise for 14 days and the residents of the apartment will also be restricted to go out.”

He further informed that essential items like grocery, vegetables, etc to the residents of the apartment will be provided by the district administration.