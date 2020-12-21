Top StoriesRegional

COVID-19: Three More Die In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
2

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Monday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1020.

The three deaths have been recorded from Barpeta, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metro.

“Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients~ Karna Khatniar (75) of Barpeta; Madam Kafle (73) of Sonitpur and Samser Ali (66) of Kamrup Metro. Condolences and prayers. Om Shanti,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Related News

11 Grenades Dropped By Drone From Pakistan Recovered

Private: Arms, Ammunition Recovered Near Orang National Park

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts On Big Island

Biju Phukan Award: Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time For Best…

The death rate of the state stood at 0.46 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

AGP opposes Citizenship Bill; says will destroy secularism of Assam

Regional

4 Rescued, 1 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

Sports

Kohli becomes India’s 2nd-highest run-getter in ODIs

Regional

Rumours claim two lives in Tripura

Top Stories

Bollywood Moves Court Against Republic TV, Times Now

Regional

BJP is doing vote bank politics: Ripun Bora

Comments
Loading...