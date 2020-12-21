COVID-19: Three More Die In Assam

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Monday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1020.

The three deaths have been recorded from Barpeta, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metro.

“Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients~ Karna Khatniar (75) of Barpeta; Madam Kafle (73) of Sonitpur and Samser Ali (66) of Kamrup Metro. Condolences and prayers. Om Shanti,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The death rate of the state stood at 0.46 per cent.