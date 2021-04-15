COVID-19: Weekend Curfew Enforced In Delhi

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the government of Delhi has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital after a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told ANI.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest daily spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 104 succumbed to the virus.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540. Furthermore, a total of 9,952 people recovered from the virus in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,05,162.