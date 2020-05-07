COVID-19: What has Assam Health Dept. done so far?

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against Covid-19.

Till date, total 36,813 passengers were screened at Airport, (28972) at LGBI Airport Guwahati, (3497) Mohanbari Airport Dibrugarh, (2877) Roroiya Airport Jorhat, (1262) Kumbhir gram Airport Silchar, (764) Lilabari Airport Lakhimpur, (124) Salonibari Airport Tezpur.

Till date, total 29,728 nos. passengers screened at Land Port viz-Darranga(Baksa), Mankachar(South Salmara), Sutarkandi(Karimganj).

Total 1,49,191 nos. persons screened at different Railway Stations in Assam. Total 3,11,214 nos. persons screened at different places in Assam like till today.

Total 1,18,815 travelers from COVID19 affected countries/states in India have been identified and out of them, 80,553 nos. of passengers completed observation period for 28 days and 77,318 nos. of passengers completed observation period for 14 days as on date.

Total 45 positive cases found till now, out of 45, 1 expired on 09/04/20 and 10 are under treatment and 34 discharged after recovery. Till date 14,383 samples were tested, out of 14,383, 45 found positive and 13,784 found negative and remaining are awaited.

2 samples were sent to NIV Pune for testing and result found negative.

6036 samples were sent to Virological Lab GMCH, Guwahati and out of 6036, 20 found Positive for COVID-19 and 5958 were negative.

2217 samples were sent to RMRC Lahowal Dibrugarh and out of 2217, 1 found Positive for COVID-19 and 2216 were negative.

635 samples were sent to JMCH, Jorhat out of 635, 9 found Positive for COVID-19 and 595 were negative.

1644 sample were sent to SMCH, Silchar and out of 1644, 5 found positive for COVID-19 and 1579 are negative.

2472 samples were sent to FAAMCH Barpeta and out of 2472, 10 found Positive for COVID19 and 2164 were negative.

1243 samples were sent to TMCH Sonitpur and out of 1243, 1177 were negative.

134 samples were sent to AMCH Dibrugarh and out of 134, 93 were awaited.

104 (Sarathi) and Control Room has been established on shift basis for call receiving and guidance, till today 21,625 calls received and information given. In the background of the present COVID19 outbreak, the general public is advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the State Government. Public should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing and do frequent hand washing with soap and water. Those who have arrived from the corona affected countries after 20th January, 2020 or any Covid -19 states in India after 10th March should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in Assam, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The border districts of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri are on COVID19 surveillance and any suspected persons are advised to report immediately to DSU/SSU, IDSP Assam.

Helpline

State has strengthened the Surveillance and Control measures against the disease. State control room no-6913347770/1/2/3 and 104 (Sarathi) is functional.

Isolation wards and quarantine facilities

a) The total number of isolation beds identified in the state as on date is around 3,338 for treating critically ill patients in DH/MCH/Private Hospital.

b) H&FW Dept with the help of district administrations have identified Mass Quarantine facilities across the state for keeping approximately 10,061 Persons, who are asymptomatic but suspected.

c) Total 440 nos. ICU beds available in Govt. Hospitals and Private Hospitals and 303 nos. Ventilators available in Govt. Hospitals including Private hospitals.

Active Surveillance

Till date 4,84,278 persons have been surveyed.

52548 Nos. of Gram Sabha meetings were conducted in bordering districts.

Contact Tracing

7748 persons who came in contact with COVID-19 positive cases were identified and kept under home surveillance as they are asymptomatic. Four of symptomatic patient’s samples were tested for COVID 19 and were found positive as on 07-05-2020.

Inter-departmental coordination

Department has coordinated with all the departments of GoA and shared all advisory regarding IEC, Screening, Preventive measures as per GOI. Training and IEC

Training is being carried out for Doctors, Para Medical Staffs and frontline workers such as ASHA/ANM/AWW/PRI members.

Workshop conducted at State/district level with Private hospitals with the expert team from Medical Colleges Identified IEC activities are being carried out through posters/pamphlets/hoardings/print media/miking etc. ASHA and ANM are carrying out sensitization activity in all their concerned areas.