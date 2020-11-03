COVID: 379 Fresh Cases, 2 More Deaths In Assam

Assam recorded 379 new coronavirus-related cases on Tuesday, while, 473 patients were discharged in the state.

The new cases were detected out of 28884 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours. The caseload positivity rate is 1.31% and Kamrup Metro recorded 115 cases.

Meanwhile, the state also registered two more COVID deaths pushing the death tally to 934. The death rate is 0.45%

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the details of the deceased on Twitter, “Two more #COVID19 patients succumbed to their infections today~ Late Utshab Chandra Deka (60) of Kamrup Metro and Late Robin Das (62) of Biswanath”.

The active caseload now is 4.04% with 8385 cases.

So far, the discharged cases have touched 198038 with a promising 95.50% recovery rate.

The total caseload of the state stood at 207361.