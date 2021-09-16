COVID: 4,034 Active Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate At 0.79%

By Pratidin Bureau
ASSAM
Representative Image

Assam on Wednesday logged 468 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,034. The positivity rate of the state is 0.79 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 59,020 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported today, while, 479 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (161), Jorhat (46), Sonitpur (29), and Sivasagar Darrang (23).

Cachar, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, and Sonitpur reported a single death each.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,85,914 with a recovery rate of 98.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,779 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,97, 074.

