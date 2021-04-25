Covid Alert: Arunachal To Shut Down Schools From April 26

Keeping in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Prades, the government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26.

As per reports, the internal examinations conducted in the government schools would be counted for the assessment of students.

According to the circular, issued by Education Commissioner Niharika Rai summer vacation has been declared for all state-run schools will commence on April 26 and end on May 31.

However, teachers and stafferd may be asked to come to school for the internal evaluation work and other offical works, the circular said.

Further, the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) will also remain closed.