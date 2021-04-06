COVID Alert: Section 144 CrPC Imposed In Sivasagar

In a bid to contain the spread of the rising second wave of coronavirus in Sivasagar, the district administration on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 CrPC with immediate effect until further announcements.

District Commissioner Bishnu Kamal Bora stated that the district has already registered four fresh cases of coronavirus and to prevent the spread of the disease citizens have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocols including using sanitisers, wearing of masks, and maintaining social distance.

Furthermore, the district administration has laid down instructions to all institutions to install thermal screening stations.

As of Monday evening, Assam has a total of 627 active COVID cases. Sivasagar reported 3 new COVID cases last evening.