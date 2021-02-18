Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 14 New Cases, 11 Discharged, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 14 new coronavirus cases on, while 11 patients were discharged and one succumbed to the virus. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,17,344.

The active caseload has reduced to 267. Out of the new cases detected today, Kamrup Metro reported six cases.

The recoveries have touched 2,14,639 with a recovery rate of 98.76 percent. The death tally now stands at 1,091 at 0.50 per cent.

The vaccination process is underway and so far and 1,38,471 have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine jabs, while, 8,021 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

