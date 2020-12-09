COVID Assam: 146 New Cases, 1 More Death

Top StoriesRegional

146 new coronavirus cases have been detected on Wednesday out of which 46 have were recorded from Kamrup Metro, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The total active caseload is 3542.

The new cases were registered out of the 28896 tests conducted with a positivity rate of 0.51 percent.

Meanwhile, 178 patients were discharged today, pushing the recoveries to 209622. The recovery rate stood at 97.88 per cent.

Furthermore, one more patient passed away due to the virus. The deceased was from Dibrugarh. The total deaths have touched 998.

The total cases have no escalated to 214165.

