COVID Assam: 17 New Cases, 17 Cured

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 17 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, while, 17 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 272.  

The new cases were detected out of 5,101 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported ten cases, Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (1). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.33 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,098 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,15,080 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,797.

