COVID Assam 2021: 78 fresh Cases, 6 Deaths Reported In Last 2 Days

With the onset of New Year, Assam registered 78 new cases and six deaths in the last two days, a health bulletin from NHM stated.

On January 1, 40 new cases were detected, while, four deaths were reported. 82 patients were discharged on Friday, the bulletin said.

The caseload positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent.

On January 2, 38 fresh cases were detected of which 14 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan. The positivity rate of the total caseload stood at 0.16 per cent. Meanwhile, two more succumbed to the virus.

In addition, 80 cured patients were discharged, taking the recoveries to a 98 per cent with 2,12,069 cases.

The death tally of the state is 0.49 per cent with 1,051 fatalities. On the other hand, 1,347 COVID -19 positive patients have passed away due to other health issues.

A total of 60,38,661 coronavirus tests were conducted so far out of which 2,16,289 have detected positive. 1.76 lakh tests per million were carried out across the state, the health bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the state NHM has also published information related to calls made on its helpline no 104 (Sarathi) that stated between March 1, 2020, to January 2, 2020, a total of 19,72,768 calls were received. 6, 48,998 calls were made specifically related calls, while, 7,19,954 outgoing calls were dialed for tracking of train passengers.