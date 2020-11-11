COVID Assam: 245 New Cases Detected, Death Toll At 954

Assam registered 245 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, while two more succumbed to the disease, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The active caseload of the 5371, while, the death tally of the state has touched 954.

Late Jasoda Gogoi (80) of Dibrugarh and Late Paresh C Das (73) of Kamrup Metro passed away today.

The new cases were detected out of 27323 tests conducted today, out of which 51 were reported from Kamrup Metro.

Meanwhile, 837 patients discharged today taking the number recoveries to 203305. The recovery rate is 96.98%

The total caseload of the state is 209633.

