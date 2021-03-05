COVID Assam: 29 New Cases, 20 Discharged

Assam reported 29 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 20 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 288.

The new cases were detected out of 13,551 tests conducted, out of which Kamrup (9), and Tinsukia (8), and Dibrugarh (6). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,914 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,642.