Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 29 New Cases, 20 Discharged

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
37

Assam reported 29 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 20 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 288.

The new cases were detected out of 13,551 tests conducted, out of which Kamrup (9), and Tinsukia (8), and Dibrugarh (6). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

Related News

Himanta’s Twitter Photos Fake, Claims Congress

Assam Elections: Notification Issued For Phase II

Assam Elections: BJP Leader Bitupon Saikia Joins Congress

11 BJP MLAs Lose Ticket To Contest Assam Elections

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,914 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,642.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assamese Boy Performs US National Anthem In Democratic National Convention

National

UK Court: Nirav Modi denied bail for third time

Regional

Kaziranga Flood Kills 36 Animals

National

Manoj Tiwari files nomination from North East Delhi

Regional

ULFA (I) Cadre Arrested In Sapekhati

Top Stories

Illegal Drugs Worth 30 Lakhs Recovered in Dibrugarh

Comments
Loading...