COVID Assam: 3,205 More Beneficiaries Get Vaccine Shots

3,205 health workers on Friday received shots of COVID-19 vaccine across Assam.

According to the data of National Health Mission (NHM), a total of 13,881 people have been inoculated in the state so far.

As per reports, four cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported from Karimganj (2), Tinsukia (1), and Sivasagar (1) yesterday.

Since the commencement of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout on January 16, a total of 19 AEFI cases have been registered.

”Covishield” vaccine was administered to 3,033 beneficiaries at 60 session sites, while 172 received ”Covaxin” shots at six centres. Twenty boxes of ”Covaxin” arrived here at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport from Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, a PTI report stated.