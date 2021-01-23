Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 3,205 More Beneficiaries Get Vaccine Shots

By Pratidin Bureau
26

3,205 health workers on Friday received shots of COVID-19 vaccine across Assam.

According to the data of National Health Mission (NHM), a total of 13,881 people have been inoculated in the state so far.

As per reports, four cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported from Karimganj (2), Tinsukia (1), and Sivasagar (1) yesterday.

Related News

Gohpur: 2 SBI Staff Killed As Car Falls Into Culvert

Amit Shah Begins 2-Day Visit To Assam, Meghalaya

PM Modi To Arrive In Sivasagar Today

Assam: 17 New COVID Cases Detected

Since the commencement of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout on January 16, a total of 19 AEFI cases have been registered.

”Covishield” vaccine was administered to 3,033 beneficiaries at 60 session sites, while 172 received ”Covaxin” shots at six centres. Twenty boxes of ”Covaxin” arrived here at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport from Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, a PTI report stated.

You might also like
National

SC Extends Ayodhya Trial Case by 6 Months

National

Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts two-day Conference of Governors

National

Amethi | Smriti Irani’s close aide shot dead

National

‘Howdy Houston’: PM Modi says as he lands in the energy capital

Regional

Grenade recovered at Titabor

National

CAA Protests | Rioting Must Stop: CJI Bobde

Comments
Loading...