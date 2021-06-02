Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Covid Assam: 4,178 New Cases, 61 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
70

Assam on Wednesday recorded 4,178 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 51,061. The state positivity rate is 4.06 per cent.

61 Covid related deaths were reported, while, 4,389 cured patients were discharged today.

Of the new cases, Tinsukia reported the highest infections of with 415 cases, followed by Kamrup Metro at 383, Dibrugarh at 313, and Nagaon at 294.

Related News

Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar Sent To 14 Days In Jail In…

594 Doctors Die In Covid-19 Second Wave, 8 Deaths In Assam

IMA Assam Demands Armed Forces Deployment In All Healthcare…

Third Covid Wave Could Be Severe, Deaths To Be Lesser:…

Also Read: IMA Assam Demands Armed Forces Deployment In All Healthcare Establishments

1,02,922 Covid cases were conducted today.

The total recoveries have touched 3,64,191 cases with 86.70 per cent recovery rate.

The district wise deaths are: Karbi Anglong (5), Cachar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur, Tinsukia at 4 each, Sivasagar, Udalguri at 2 each, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon at 2 each, and Charaideo, Chirang, Golaghat, and South Salmara at one each.

The total deaths are 3,477 with 0.83 per cent death rate.

The overall tally is 4,20,076.

Also Read: Third Covid Wave Could Be Severe, Deaths To Be Less: Report
You might also like
Assam

Tinsukia: One dies of COVID-19

Assam

Golaghat: 17 new COVID+ cases recorded

Pratidin Exclusive

Lok Sabha 2019 | Criminals, crorepati MPs

Pratidin Exclusive

Earthquake! Anchor Ducks ON AIR

National

ISIS-inspired terror module busted

Top Stories

Another firing near Jamia

Comments
Loading...