Covid Assam: 4,178 New Cases, 61 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday recorded 4,178 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 51,061. The state positivity rate is 4.06 per cent.

61 Covid related deaths were reported, while, 4,389 cured patients were discharged today.

Of the new cases, Tinsukia reported the highest infections of with 415 cases, followed by Kamrup Metro at 383, Dibrugarh at 313, and Nagaon at 294.

1,02,922 Covid cases were conducted today.

The total recoveries have touched 3,64,191 cases with 86.70 per cent recovery rate.

The district wise deaths are: Karbi Anglong (5), Cachar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur, Tinsukia at 4 each, Sivasagar, Udalguri at 2 each, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon at 2 each, and Charaideo, Chirang, Golaghat, and South Salmara at one each.

The total deaths are 3,477 with 0.83 per cent death rate.

The overall tally is 4,20,076.