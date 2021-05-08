Top Stories

COVID Assam: 5,756 New Cases, 50 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
63

The state of Assam on Saturday recorded 5,756 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active cases tally to 36,799. Today’s positivity rate is 8.84 per cent.

The deaths in the state has surged to 1,628 with 50 new deaths reported today.

The overall caseload of the state now stands at 2,89,069.

Related News

Assam: Oath Taking Ceremony Likely On Monday At Kalakshetra

Bongaigaon: Markets To Remain Closed On Sundays

After day long drama, Assam CM on Sunday

Indian Army Inducts First Batch Of 83 Woman Soldiers

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,543, Kamrup Rural at 484, Dibrugarh at 392 and Nagaon at 292. The new cases were detected out of 65,140 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (16), Kamrup Rural (6), Dibrugarh (4), Nalbari (4), Barpeta (2) Cachar (2), Dhubri (2), Nagaon (2), Sonitpur (2), Baksa (1), Bongaigaon (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Golaghat (1), Kokrajhar (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1), Tinsukia (1) and Udalguri (1).

Meanwhile, 3,053 cured patients were discharged. The recoveries have touched 2,49,295 with a recovery rate of 86.24 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

New Construction In Kaziranga Corridor Despite SC Ban

National

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on winning Bangladesh elections

Regional

Police bus crashes in Amingaon

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam’s Nasreen wins Chevening Fellowship

Top Stories

“People Are With UPPL” – Pramod Boro at Kokrajhar Mega Rally

Uncategorized

Hajo: Accident claims three lives

Comments
Loading...