COVID Assam: 5,756 New Cases, 50 Deaths

The state of Assam on Saturday recorded 5,756 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active cases tally to 36,799. Today’s positivity rate is 8.84 per cent.

The deaths in the state has surged to 1,628 with 50 new deaths reported today.

The overall caseload of the state now stands at 2,89,069.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,543, Kamrup Rural at 484, Dibrugarh at 392 and Nagaon at 292. The new cases were detected out of 65,140 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (16), Kamrup Rural (6), Dibrugarh (4), Nalbari (4), Barpeta (2) Cachar (2), Dhubri (2), Nagaon (2), Sonitpur (2), Baksa (1), Bongaigaon (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Golaghat (1), Kokrajhar (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1), Tinsukia (1) and Udalguri (1).

Meanwhile, 3,053 cured patients were discharged. The recoveries have touched 2,49,295 with a recovery rate of 86.24 per cent.