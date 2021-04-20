COVID Assam: New Cases At 1651, 3 Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

Assam on Tuesday reported 1,651 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,685 active caseloads in the state. Today’s positivity rate is 2.46 per cent.

The overall state tally has reached 2,27,473 cases.

The new cases have been detected out of 67, 151 tests done, of which Kamrup Metro reported 742 cases, followed by Dibrugarh and Kamrup Rural at 90 each and Sonitpur at 82.

Related News

Night Curfew Imposed In Karnataka Till May 4

Lockdown Should Be India’s Last Refuge: PM Modi

Assam: 50% Attendance For Classes VI-XII In Districts Having…

COVID +ve Murder Accused Flees Ghy Hospital, Nabbed In…

Two deaths have been registered from Kamrup Metro, while, Cachar reported a single death. The total fatalities in the state has spiralled to 1,145.

Meanwhile, 279 patients were discharged. The total recoveries stood at 2, 17, 296 with a recovery rate of 95. 53 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

NSCN Cadre arrested In Titabor

Entertainment

Rima Das wins Best Director award in Dublin

Regional

Grand welcome awaits Hima Das in Assam

Regional

NCPCR To Hold Child Rights Hearing In Mizoram

Top Stories

Amit Shah Likely To Visit Majuli On March 14

Regional

Nat’l Inter-University Youth Fest: Cotton wins 1st prize in Quiz

Comments
Loading...