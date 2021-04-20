COVID Assam: New Cases At 1651, 3 Deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported 1,651 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,685 active caseloads in the state. Today’s positivity rate is 2.46 per cent.

The overall state tally has reached 2,27,473 cases.

The new cases have been detected out of 67, 151 tests done, of which Kamrup Metro reported 742 cases, followed by Dibrugarh and Kamrup Rural at 90 each and Sonitpur at 82.

Two deaths have been registered from Kamrup Metro, while, Cachar reported a single death. The total fatalities in the state has spiralled to 1,145.

Meanwhile, 279 patients were discharged. The total recoveries stood at 2, 17, 296 with a recovery rate of 95. 53 per cent.