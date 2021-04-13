COVID Assam: Active Cases Nearly Touch 3,000

Assam on Tuesday registered an active COVID caseload of 2,924 with 590 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The overall tally of the state has touched 2, 21, 483.

In addition, a COVID-related death was reported from Kamrup Metro.

The new cases were detected out of 59,310 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported at 249, Dibrugarh is at 74, Kamrup Rural is at 48, and Jorhat at 25. The positivity rate is 0.99 per cent .

Meanwhile, 52 patients were discharged today. The total recoveries in the state stood at 2,16,093 with a recovery rate of 97.57 per cent.

The case fatality rate is at 0.51 per cent, with 1,119 deaths.

