COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 961

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

The death toll of the state has climbed to 961.

The coronavirus deaths have been registered from the districts of Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro.

Confirming the deaths, the health minister shared the details on Twitter, “Sad to share the demise of 3 #COVID patients today~ Late Mangri Nag (60) of Dibrugarh; Late Dipjyoti Sarma (49) of Kamrup Metro and Late Aroti Paul (60) of Dibrugarh. Condolences and prayers! Om Shanti”.