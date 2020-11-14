Top StoriesRegional

COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 961

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
76

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

The death toll of the state has climbed to 961.

The coronavirus deaths have been registered from the districts of Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro.

Related News

Sivasagar: Fire Breaks Out At Shop, One Killed

5.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Mizoram

Soumitra Chatterjee Put On life Support

NF Railway To Run 7 Festival Special Trains

Confirming the deaths, the health minister shared the details on Twitter, “Sad to share the demise of 3 #COVID patients today~ Late Mangri Nag (60) of Dibrugarh; Late Dipjyoti Sarma (49) of Kamrup Metro and Late Aroti Paul (60) of Dibrugarh. Condolences and prayers! Om Shanti”.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Rajen Gohain’s wife breaks down, blames media

Regional

Assam CM discusses bilateral issues with top officials of Vietnam Government

Top Stories

Dead Body Found in Pond in Doomdooma

Regional

Midday meal quality: Sonowal orders inquiry

World

13 drug traffickers shot dead by Bangladesh Police

National

LS Polls:Goa BJP finalizes names of candidates

Comments
Loading...