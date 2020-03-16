COVID gives MP Govt. breather

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath now has more time to try and save his government. The Speaker of the state assembly has adjourned proceedings till March 26 — more than a week from now — over the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked the Supreme Court to order a floor test. At the weekend, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon instructed Kamal Nath to face a trust vote after his address to the state assembly today. Today, the chief minister wrote to Governor Tandon to ask for a postponement — he said some of his MLAs were being held hostage and felt the vote should only be held when everyone is free.

Congress and BJP MLAs have returned to Bhopal after spending time in resorts in Manesar (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan). As for the rebel MLAs, the Congress claims the BJP is holding them “captive” in Bengaluru.