COVID Horror: Over 150 Bodies Found Dumped In Ganga River

By Pratidin Bureau
173

In a shocker from Bihar, as many as 150 corpses were found dumped in Ganga river in Buxor district.

As per reports, the dead bodies are said to be of COVID patients.

Visuals show bodies piling at Ganga ghat in large numbers triggering anger among netizens with many calling it insensitivity on part of the government.

Locals fear the bodies would later be eaten by stray dogs and could further spread coronavirus.

Meanwhile, this led to a blame game between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with both the states denying claims.

India has recorded over three lakh Covid cases daily for nearly three weeks and hit record deaths, over 4,000, last week.

Also Read: Assam: At Least 505 Labourers Test COVID +Ve In 90 Tea Gardens

