COVID India: Active Cases Dips Below 8 Lakh

India’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped below eight lakhs for the first time in one-and-a-half months and account for merely 10.70 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

There are 7,95,087 active cases of coronavirus infection as on date.

The active caseload was below the 8 lakh mark (7,85,996) last on September 1, the ministry said.

The total recoveries have surged to 65,24,595 and exceed active infections by 57,29,508.

A total of 70,816 patients have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 62,212 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The national recovery rate has further risen to 87.78 per cent.

The case fatality rate as on date stands at 1.52 per cent.

It said that 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Seventy-nine per cent of the 62,212 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in a span of 24 hours are from 10 States and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the ministry said.

A total of 837 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

The Ministry of Health has deputed high-level central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as these states have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the recent days.