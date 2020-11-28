COVID Manipur: Night Curfew Imposed

In an effort to contain the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Manipur government has announced a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in the state till the end of this year.

A night curfew in Manipur has been imposed up to December 31 or until further orders whichever is earlier, an official statement of the government read.



The movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty has been exempted as per the order.



Furthermore, the number of attendees at social and customary ceremonies have been capped at 20, the statement said.

“Social and customary ceremonies should be organized for family members only and in case some other persons are required to attend the ceremony or function, the size of the gathering should be restricted to 20 or less persons strictly,” the order stated.

The death toll of the state has surged to 256 on Friday while, the active cases of the state rose to 24,514.