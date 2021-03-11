Top StoriesNational

COVID: Total Lockdown In Nagpur For A Week

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 until March 21.

Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown including medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted from the restrictions, the order from the Nagpur administration said.

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday imposed night curfew in two districts – Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar, while Dhule district administration called for a four day ‘janata curfew’ which comes into effect from March 10 amid a surge in the coronavirus cases. The Aurangabad district on Sunday had ordered night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April to contain the coronavirus spread.

