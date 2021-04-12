HealthRegional

COVID Vaccination Camp Held At Guwahati Airport

By Pratidin Bureau
As a precautionary measure from being infected by the fatal coronavirus, authorities of the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati in collaboration with National Health Mission organised a one-day vaccination camp at the airport premises on Sunday.

As many as 108 registered staff of the airport, airlines, and other stakeholders above the age of 45 were inoculated.

Amid the recent surge in cases, Covid tests are being conducted at both airports and railway stations across the states.

In a recent order, all incoming passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru need to undergo COVID screening.

As of Sunday, Guwahati has recorded 186 fresh cases of the virus.

