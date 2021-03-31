COVID Vaccination Drive For All Above 45 years To Start On Thursday

The COVID-19 vaccination will be open for everyone aged above 45 years irrespective of comorbidity from April 1 (Thursday).

“It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. Appealing that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed last week.

In Assam the vaccination will be conducted in over 2000 COVID vaccination centres (CVC) across including government and private health facilities.

Over 34 crore people nationwide in this age group are estimated to be eligible for vaccinations. The central government had announced that citizens who are eligible for the vaccine can register via the Co-WIN website or Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS.