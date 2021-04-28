COVID Vaccination Registration for 18+ Begins Today

The registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age opened at 4 pm on Wednesday. The government has categorically stated that no walk-ins will be allowed for vaccination of people between the age of 18 and 45 years and self-registration will have to be done on CoWIN website or Arogya Setu App, and Umang app.

However, as lakhs of people tried to register themselves to get the jab, people were met with server issues and the Co-WIN website remained unresponsive for several minutes.

Appointments at state government centers and private centers can be made depending on how many vaccination centers ready on May 1.

With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic severely hitting the country, the Indian government on April 19 opened vaccinations to everyone above 18 years of age from May 1.

An eligible candidate can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In yourself” tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has announced that it will sell its Covaxin to state governments at Rs 600 per dose, will charge Rs 1,200 per dose from the private hospitals.

SII has announced that Covishield will be available to state governments at Rs 400 per dose and private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.