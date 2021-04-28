HealthTop Stories

COVID Vaccination Registration for 18+ Begins Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
38

The registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age opened at 4 pm on Wednesday. The government has categorically stated that no walk-ins will be allowed for vaccination of people between the age of 18 and 45 years and self-registration will have to be done on CoWIN website or Arogya Setu App, and Umang app.

However, as lakhs of people tried to register themselves to get the jab, people were met with server issues and the Co-WIN website remained unresponsive for several minutes.

Appointments at state government centers and private centers can be made depending on how many vaccination centers ready on May 1.

Related News

Maharashtra Lockdown To Be Extended By 15 Days

First Year HS Exam Postponed: AHSEC

Veteran Cong Leader Eknath Gaikwad Succumbs To COVID-19

Ritul Saikia is Under ULFA’s Custody: GP Singh

With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic severely hitting the country, the Indian government on April 19 opened vaccinations to everyone above 18 years of age from May 1.

An eligible candidate can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In yourself” tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has announced that it will sell its Covaxin to state governments at Rs 600 per dose, will charge Rs 1,200 per dose from the private hospitals.

SII has announced that Covishield will be available to state governments at Rs 400 per dose and private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

You might also like
Regional

AC Installed in Assam State Zoo for Animals

Regional

Gambling dens busted in Guwahati, 13 arrested

Regional

Dead body recovered in Kanchanjangha Express

Regional

Dibrugarh: Truck Carrying Cows Seized in NH 37

Top Stories

“Street Vendors Reason For Price Surge” – Phani Bhushan

National

Rajya Sabha adjourned for third consecutive day over Assam’s NRC issue

Comments
Loading...