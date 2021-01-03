COVID Vaccine: Covishield & Covaxin Gets Approval

The Drugs Controller General of India declared on Sunday that the vaccines to combat coronavirus developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were approved for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Serum Institute of India has produced Covishield, while, Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin.

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in an emergency situations,” the Drugs Controller General of India said while addressing the media.

The vaccines will have to be taken in two doses and have to be stored at two to eight degrees, DGCI said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said:

“A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators”.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion”.

The PM added: