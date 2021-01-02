Top StoriesRegional

COVID Vaccine Dry Run To Continue In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
The dry run for the coronavirus vaccination will continue in the state of Assam until the actual vaccination drive begins, NHM said to PTI on Saturday.

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Lakshmanan S said to the news agency that the Health Department would carry on with the dry run and work on any anomalies found before administering the actual vaccine to the people of the state.

“Today, we are having the dry run at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sonapur Civil Hospital and Khanapara State Dispensary. This is going to be a continuous process and we will be having dry runs till the actual vaccine comes to us,” he said.

“Our objective is to prepare our staff, upgrade the state machinery and improve the vaccine delivery infrastructure. We don”t want the people to have any issue when the actual vaccine will be administered. These dry runs will help find the shortcomings and plug those,” Lakshmanan added.

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine in Assam began on December 28 in Nalbari and Sonitpur districts.

Meanwhile, a nationwide dry run of the vaccine has begun from Saturday.

