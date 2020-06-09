COVID19: 50 NDRF personnel deployed during Cyclone Amphan test positive

Around 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who were deployed during super cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha test positive for COVID19.

More than 170 NDRF personnel were tested for COVID-19 after they returned to Cuttack after cyclone restoration work in Bengal and other parts in Odisha.

The personnel was tested after one of them deployed in West Bengal was found infected a few days ago.

As reported in The Hindu, an NDRF spokesperson commented, “There is nothing to worry about. All 50 personnel are healthy. We hope they recover from COVID-19 soon”. Almost all of the personnel are asymptomatic. More tests are being conducted, the official added.

The personnel is being treated in an isolation facility in a hospital in Cuttack.