covirudh.com | Community portal to help each other

As the lockdown is now staring at an uncertainty, a Guwahati city-based IT company has developed a community portal (www.covirudh.com) where one can be a HELP giver and also can be Help seeker.

The idea behind the whole app is to share. The portal (also an APP) give one opportunity register both as a seeker and helper and then allow the technology to take over using GPS in real-time so that the help seeker can get the help from a community volunteer.

” As the COVID-19 has changed the world, we felt that we must also do something to the community and this portal and app is a result. The private information shared in the portal shall maintain complete privacy” said Mr Abhijit Bhuyan, the CEO of Bohniman System. This is noteworthy that Bohniman System also developed the legacy data code search facility of the NRC.

If you are willing to help someone in the community, register yourself by visiting www.covirudh.com. It will also help to trace individuals who come in close contact with COVID-19 positive cases.

People who are in search of Covid-related help are requested to fill up the details by clicking “Register” button shown in the website so that someone might find the help seeker from the same locality or district.

Bhuyan had played a major role here by developing legacy data mapping with the inclusion of 27,000 villages of Assam, probably the largest of this kind in the country, which worked as the backbone of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The first draft of the NRC was published on December 31 midnight. He has unique experience of IT Industry and Biomedical Instrumentation for over 25 years.