CRPF Issues Guidelines For Mobile Devices

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released new guidelines for smartphones and mobile phones for the armed and civilian staff, stating mobile devices that store and record data are prohibited in “high sensitivity” areas including places designated or accredited for the processing, handling or discussion of classified information in real-time, conference halls and operation rooms, an ANI report quoted.

The guidelines stated the phone devices will be kept at a specified counter while brought to office and information security has been activated for maintain confidentiality, integrity and availability.

the statement added: “Every element of an information security program and every security control put in place by an entity should be designed to achieve one or more of these principles. Therefore, it is important to consider the acceptable and not acceptable use of smartphones in an organisation. These guidelines outline the use of smartphones at work. Excessive unrestricted usage can lead to a breach of security.”

The CRPF has divided phones into two categories – smartphones and mobile phones – on the basis of recording facilities via camera and use of the Internet. Usability has been categorised as high-, medium- and low-sensitivity areas.

The guidelines say that smartphones can be used without any restriction in low-sensitivity areas, where there is no active duty and handling of unclassified documents.

“Medium-sensitive areas” include operational active duty and particular area of the facility dealing with direct handling of confidential documents, like specific branches of Administrative block, Field duty, Operations and Hospitals.

“High-sensitivity” areas include places designated or accredited for the processing, handling or discussion of classified information in real-time, operations rooms, and conference halls.

“Smartphones are allowed only after approval of Head of Office. Mobile Phones are allowed. Every person should inculcate a sense/duty of confidentiality,” said the guideline.

“Guidelines for sharing of information over mobile phones will be similar to that of guidelines already issued for phones. Use of mobile camera or recorder is strictly prohibited from recording any organisational confidential information,” added the CRPF.

Furthermore, CRPF personnel are expected to exercise discretion in using phones during the workday. The guidelines mention that excessive personal calls while on duty can hinder productivity.

In guidelines for social media usage, the CRPF has said that government officials should be sensitised that they will be held responsible for all the content they post on social networking sites, blogs and websites.

“Any posting or disclosure of classified documents of information is prohibited under the relevant laws and can invite even criminal proceedings in certain cases. It does not matter how the government officials get possession of such official,” read the guidelines.