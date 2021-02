CRPF Jawan From Assam Shoots Self Dead In Jammu

A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan hailing from Assam, allegedly shot himself dead inside a security camp in Jammu on Thursday.

The jawan, Praful Kumar was on guard duty inside his post in Greater Kailash locality when he shot himself with his service rifle, PTI reported.

Although Kumar was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues, he was declared brought dead.

An investigation is underway to find the motive behind the incident.