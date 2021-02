CRPF Jawan Goes Missing In Guwahati, During Journey From J&K

In a shocking development, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was on his way home from Jammu and Kashmir, has reportedly gone missing.

As per sources, the missing person identified as Jayanta Doley has been unreachable from Guwahati on February 22. He hails from Bokakhat’s 1 No Bahikhuwa.

It may be stated that Doley has been working in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Further investigation is underway.